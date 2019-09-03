Ephesians 5:8-9 NASB

For you were formerly darkness, but now you are Light in the Lord; walk as children of Light (for the fruit of the Light consists in all goodness and righteousness and truth).

Are you good? If you are anything like me, this question may give you pause—especially when you remember that Jesus told the rich young ruler, “No one is good except God alone” (Mark 10:18 NASB). And still, in both Galatians and Ephesians, Paul tells his readers that a life in the Spirit brings forth goodness.

Before Christ, we lived in darkness. Sin reigned in us. However, as believers, we “are Light in the Lord,” and goodness should characterize our lives. Just like a good

fruit that is genuine, authentic, and has integrity any way you slice it, the child of God must also be genuine, authentic, and show integrity from the inside out.

We live in a world where image is everything, marketing is king, and perception equals reality. It shouldn’t surprise us that so many fail to live up to the hype. Underneath the shiny exterior is a rotten core. But the Christ-follower is different. Jesus didn’t focus on “selling” His message with a slick facade. He was simply Himself, operating in the fullness of the Spirit; and because of His goodness, the world will never be the same.

What about you? Are you good? Is the Spirit bearing His fruit of goodness in your life? Are you walking today as a child of Light? If not, the way is open. The Spirit is waiting. He longs to cleanse, to fill, to make you right, to make you good from the inside out.