Are Your Feet Washable?

by | May 2, 2017

Devotionals from The GBS Ministry Library

“[Jesus] got up from supper, and laid aside His garments; and taking a towel, He girded Himself.

 

Then He poured water into the basin, and began to wash the disciples’ feet and to wipe them with
the towel with which He was girded….

 

Peter said to Him, ’Never shall You wash my feet!’

 

Jesus answered him, ’If I do not wash you, you have no part with Me.’” —John 13:4-5,8 NASB

It’s easy for me to be judgmental of Peter. I’d like to think that I would quickly have submitted to the Savior with His basin and towel. But, truthfully, I probably would have done the same thing Peter did.

Letting someone serve us can be a very humbling experience. We Americans seem especially prone to this mentality. We are so self-sufficient, so individualistic, so proud of our independence that we often open ourselves to undo stress, depression, anxiety, and other ailments simply because we refuse to ask for help.

We feel embarrassed to allow someone else to “wash our feet,” to open ourselves to such vulnerability, to feel needy. In my case, it took a heart attack to show me the depth of my fierce independence.

Not until I was truly helpless did I realize how entrenched my pride and self-sufficiency had become. I was comfortable in the role of nurturer, but I balked at allowing others to nurture me. Today I am still learning the art of allowing others to “wash my feet,” but I am finding the blessing that comes when I do.

By humbling myself and admitting my neediness, I open myself to grace from God and His people, and I experience freedom from the prison of my ego. I challenge you to do the same!

Sonja Vernon

Sonja Vernon

Dean of Women at God's Bible School & College
Sonja has a BS in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has been the Dean of Women at God's Bible School & College since 2000.

She also speaks at women's events and youth meetings.
Sonja Vernon

Latest posts by Sonja Vernon (see all)

