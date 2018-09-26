Costly Disobedience

“Thus says the Lord: ‘As the shepherd rescues from the mouth of the lion two legs, or a piece of an ear, so shall the people of Israel who dwell in Samaria be rescued, with the corner of a couch and part of a bed.’” —Amos 3:12 ESV

Amos, the shepherd-prophet, was the voice of God to a rebellious Israel. God’s people had disobeyed Him again and again, and judgment was at hand.

Like the tattered remnants after a predator attacks a flock, Israel would be scattered, wounded, and decimated. A few would be rescued, but even those would forever bear the marks.

As I study this passage today, I remember that we too are compared to sheep, we too have a tendency to go astray, and we too have an adversary Scripture likens to a lion.

The good news is that we also have a Shepherd, One who gives His life for the sheep, and One who seeks after the lost. But He is also One who will never force us into the fold. If we choose to refuse Him, He will let us go; but we make this choice at our own peril.

Sin is a skillful predator. It will bait us, toy with us, damage us, enslave us, and eventually destroy us. Our Shepherd is ready and waiting to respond to our cry.

He will save us if we call out to Him!

But, sadly, even if rescued, we will still bear wounds from the jaws of sin. No one escapes unscathed.

Time and grace will heal, but the scars will remain. Oh, friend, do not toy with sin! You cannot control its consequences. Its cost will far exceed what you ever dream.

Run to the Shepherd! Today. Now.