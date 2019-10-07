Worship Sequence – God’s Faithfulness in Leading His Children

Worship Sequence

Prelude

603 C Jesus Will Walk with Me

630 C Be Still and Know (C-2; C7-2)

(C-2; C7-2) 625 F What a Friend We Have in Jesus

626 F Gentle Shepherd (F-4; Dsus-2; D-1)

(F-4; Dsus-2; D-1) 559 G All the Way My Savior Leads Me

560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 100.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we are grateful that Your steadfast love never ceases, and that Your mercies never end, but are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness! We seek You and Your strength; we seek Your presence continually! We pray that You will guide our steps; lead us into Your truth and righteousness. In Jesus name, Amen.]

48 Db I Will Sing of the Mercies (Db-3; into)

(Db-3; into) 92 Db God Leads Us Along (Db-5; into the chorus of)

(Db-5; into the chorus of) 99 Db He Leadeth Me – chorus only (Db-4; Asus-2; A-2)

– chorus only (Db-4; Asus-2; A-2) 44 D Great Is Thy Faithfulness – vs. 1, chorus, vs. 3, chorus

– vs. 1, chorus, vs. 3, chorus Greeting (continue previous; D-4; D7-4)

(continue previous; D-4; D7-4) Prayer Song – MCII 62 G God Will Make a Way

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

