Worship Sequence – God’s Faithfulness in Leading His Children
Overview
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 603 C Jesus Will Walk with Me
- 630 C Be Still and Know (C-2; C7-2)
- 625 F What a Friend We Have in Jesus
- 626 F Gentle Shepherd (F-4; Dsus-2; D-1)
- 559 G All the Way My Savior Leads Me
- 560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 100.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we are grateful that Your steadfast love never ceases, and that Your mercies never end, but are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness! We seek You and Your strength; we seek Your presence continually! We pray that You will guide our steps; lead us into Your truth and righteousness. In Jesus name, Amen.]
- 48 Db I Will Sing of the Mercies (Db-3; into)
- 92 Db God Leads Us Along (Db-5; into the chorus of)
- 99 Db He Leadeth Me – chorus only (Db-4; Asus-2; A-2)
- 44 D Great Is Thy Faithfulness – vs. 1, chorus, vs. 3, chorus
- Greeting (continue previous; D-4; D7-4)
- Prayer Song – MCII 62 G God Will Make a Way
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
