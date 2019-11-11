Worship Sequence – God’s Wrath, Mercy and Grace

Worship Sequence

Prelude

4 Bb Glorify Thy Name

33 Bb How Great Thou Art (Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2)

(Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2) 36 Ab To God Be the Glory

66 Ab Thou Art Worthy (Ab-3; Ab7-2)

(Ab-3; Ab7-2) 51 Db Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing (Db-3; Dm-3; G-3)

(Db-3; Dm-3; G-3) 69 C Great Is the Lord

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Hosea 6:1 and Lamentations 3:22-23.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.[Optional Prayer: Our Father, we were dead in trespasses and sins, carrying out our own selfish desires. We were children of wrath, lost and undone. But God, You are rich in mercy, and because of the great love with which You love us, You have made us alive together with Christ—We glorify Your name today and praise You for your grace and mercy. We come into Your presence through Christ, Amen.]

MCII 6 C When I Look Into Your Holiness (C-4; Asus-2; A-2)

(C-4; Asus-2; A-2) 2 D Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty – vs. 1, 3, 4

– vs. 1, 3, 4 44 D Great Is Thy Faithfulness – vs. 1, 3

– vs. 1, 3 ( Reading to introduce next selection – piano and/or organ play through stanza)

to introduce next selection – piano and/or organ play through stanza) D How Sweet and Awful Is the Place (*See sources below)

(*See sources below) Greeting – (continue previous)

– (continue previous) Prayer Song – D Depth of Mercy – vs 1 / chorus (*See sources below)

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

