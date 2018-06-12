“In the path of your judgments, O LORD, we wait for you; your name and remembrance are the desire of our soul. My soul yearns for you in the night; my spirit within me earnestly seeks you.” Isaiah 26:8-9a ESV

If you are a Christ-follower today, there was a moment when you passed from death to life, a moment when you were born of God. But a deep, meaningful relationship with the Almighty doesn’t happen in a moment.

Instead, it is the result of purposeful cultivation and careful maintenance. It is the work of a lifetime. Often when I read Scripture, I am gripped by the longing and passion of the writers’ hungering after God. Isaiah’s words speak of waiting, remembering, yearning, and seeking.

They convict me of how impatient I can become when my maturity in Christ doesn’t develop overnight. They remind me that I will never sense that depth of hunger unless I nurture it and make it a priority. In an age of Instagram and Instapots, an authentic, passionate relationship with the Creator is more like vintage photography and fine dining.

It takes meticulous care and a significant investment of time. Valuable things are not created overnight. IKEA furniture, while serviceable, will never be mistaken for sturdy, well-built antiques. Quality takes time and effort.

Do you yearn for God? Do you hunger for Him? If not, don’t despair! Invest. Seek. Cultivate. Wait. The passion will come. The longing will deepen. The love will intensify. But it won’t happen by accident.