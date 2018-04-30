Cheerful Generosity

“You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God.” —2 Corinthians 9:11 ESV

Sowing is risky. Every time a farmer plants a seed, there is a chance that something may go wrong.

Unfavorable weather patterns, disease, pests—any of these and more can cause the sower to lose his crop, but still the seed is scattered and the risk accepted.

Why? Because without risking the seed, there is no harvest.

In 2 Corinthians 9, Paul reminds us of the principle of sowing and reaping as it applies to generosity. That sounds great, but sometimes it’s a bit scary to sow bountifully—especially when our supplies seem limited. It would be easy to ration our resources with a trembling hand, but God doesn’t want His children to “pay their dues” out of obligation.

Instead, He longs for cheerful and generous sons and daughters so confident in their Father’s provision that there is no fear in sharing what they have. The attitude in which we give is a testament to what we believe about God. He promised that

“He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing and increase the harvest of your righteousness.”

He is the provider. His giving will enable ours, and the end product will be that God will be glorified. Can we take that challenge and give from hearts resting in His promised supply, or will we eke out a small existence, afraid to risk what never belonged to us in the first place?

The choice is ours!