Our Dependable God

The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms: and he shall thrust out the enemy from before thee; and shall say, Destroy them. (Deuteronomy 33:27)

Today’s passage concludes Moses’ blessing Israel’s tribes before his death and their entering the Promised Land. From v. 26 on, Moses closes the blessing in praise, and dependability captures the theme of these verses. God inspires Moses in advance with the vision of what will be, the enemy thrust out, Israel safe and prosperous. How valuable this reminder of God’s ability and desire to fulfill His promises must have been as the Israelites contemplated invading Canaan!

Not for Israel alone are these words given! The promises rest on the foundation of who the unchanging God is. Today God’s children face challenges. In many places, severe persecution looms over Christians, a constant threat. Elsewhere, Christians see God’s truth regarded as outdated, hateful and extreme. Often we are tempted to isolate ourselves in fear or to lash out in anger: neither reaction demonstrates confidence in God.

God — not government — remains our refuge. God’s everlasting arms — not our own frail-as-grass arms — undergird us. The Lord of hosts — not our force — thrusts out our enemy. Our God is dependable!

Low at His feet lay thy burden of carefulness: High on His heart He will bear it for thee, Comfort thy sorrows, and answer thy prayerfulness, Guiding thy steps as may best for thee be. (John S. B. Monsell)

Our God is a firm foundation, solid through all life’s storms.