Our Sovereign God

That frustrateth the tokens of the liars, and maketh diviners mad; that turneth wise men backward, and maketh their knowledge foolish…. (Isaiah 44:25)

Divine sovereignty can be defined as God’s right to do whatever He chooses. At times we may find God’s sovereignty uncomfortable. Theologically, we react against seeing His sovereignty as making free will meaningless. Practically, we may not be sure what to think about a God in the heavens who does whatever He pleases (Ps. 115:3).

However we feel about it, the truth remains: God is sovereign over everything and everyone. History teems with examples, as He raises rulers from obscurity and superintends empires’ falls. God refuses to conform to human whim or pattern. Oswald Chambers said, “When we are certain of the way God is going to work, He will never work in that way any more” — He will not stay in our box!

Sovereignty should also encourage us. Because God is sovereign, nothing comes to us without His assent. Because God rules all creation, we know the end of the story, that the kingdoms of this world are the kingdoms of our Lord. Because God reigns and we are in Christ, this universe is, as Dallas Willard liked to say, perfectly safe for us.

Oh, worship the King all-glorious above, And gratefully sing His wonderful love; Our Shield and Defender, the Ancient of days, Pavilion’d in splendor, and girded with praise. (Robert Grant)

Our God reigns!