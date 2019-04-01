Peace on the Journey

“Then he sent his brothers away, and as they departed, he said to them, ‘Do not quarrel on the way.’” —Genesis 45:24 ESV

Joseph’s words to his brothers make me smile. The sons of Jacob had just found out that Joseph was now one of the most powerful men in Egypt. The brother they had desired to kill and had successfully sold into slavery now held their very lives in his hands, and they were terrified.

But Joseph showed mercy (and also much insight) when he filled their carts with provisions and instructed them not to quarrel on the way home. Joseph knew his brothers, their natures, and their capabilities. Quarreling would likely start before they were out of the city limits, and their energy for the important journey would be wasted in fruitless fighting.

We too are on a journey homeward in a land filled with famine. Our Elder Brother, whom we also tried to annihilate, has given us abundant provisions. And I believe He also says to us, “Do not quarrel on the way.”

A starving world is waiting for the water of life and bread of heaven, but so often they see us fighting over things that are meaningless in light of the surrounding need.

And while we bicker, they perish. We are called to “seek peace and pursue it” (Psa. 34:14b). Isn’t it time to unite around a common cause and to give eternal nourishment to those dying in sin?

Unlike the sons of Jacob, we have a divine traveling companion in the person of the Holy Spirit. As we walk with Him and surrender completely to His Lordship, the fruit of our lives will be peace; and a hungry world will be saved.