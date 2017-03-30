Speaking Truth in our Hearts

“O Lord, who may abide in Your tent? Who may dwell on Your holy hill? He who walks with integrity, and works righteousness, and speaks truth in his heart.” Psalm 15:1-2 NASB

Back in the days when I was new at GBS, President Avery would sometimes do Sunday rounds with me. I remember being a little terrified as we walked through the dorm, making sure students had left for church and discussing the way I was handling rule enforcement.

I had a lot to learn, and those walk-throughs were not devoid of some mess-ups on my part and admonitions on his. But the thing that stands out most to me is that after our nuts-and-bolts discussions, we would inevitably talk about what God had been teaching us lately.

In one of those conversations, he mentioned that he had been meditating on Psalm 15, and particularly on what it meant to speak truth in our hearts. We talked of how easy it is to tell ourselves what we want to hear, lulling ourselves into a false sense of security by convincing ourselves of our own goodness—when in reality the truth may be far different.

He shared passionately with me about how God had been speaking to him and how committed he was to complete honesty in his own heart. That encounter challenged me, and Psalm 15 has since become one of my favorite passages.

Almost every time I talk to President Avery, we eventually get around to what we’re learning and how we’re growing in Christ. I am so grateful to have worked for a man of this caliber for the last 17 years, a man who has led by example.

He has my enduring gratitude and respect!