The God Who Brings Joy!

“The meadows clothe themselves with flocks, the valleys deck themselves with grain, they shout and sing together for joy.” —Psalm 65:13 NASB

Have you ever known those who brought joy with them whenever they showed up? Something about their persona left everyone better after being around them—the mood lifted, the air was lighter. If you’ve ever known someone like this, I’m guessing he or she came quickly to mind and probably brought a smile to your face.

We describe God in many ways, but, for some reason, we don’t often view Him like this—as someone who infuses the atmosphere with joy.

Of course, God is awesome in His power and holy in every aspect, but He is also pure joy! I was beautifully reminded of this recently as I read Psalm 65.

It is unashamedly effusive in its language, and I worshiped as I read. Perhaps you need to stop for a moment and remember a few truths about our great, joyful God that you may have forgotten. The last few verses go like this:

“You crown the year with your bounty; your wagon tracks overflow with abundance. The pastures of the wilderness overflow, the hills gird themselves with joy, the meadows clothe themselves with flocks, the valleys deck themselves with grain, they shout and sing together for joy” (Psa. 65:11-13).

Our awesome, holy God also causes the earth to make itself beautiful and burst into joyful song in His presence. The God who lavishes such care on hills and valleys also longs for you to find joy in His presence.

Focus your heart on Him, and let His joy be yours!