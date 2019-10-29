Worship Sequence – Waiting on the Lord
Overview
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 47 C The Lord Jehovah Reigns
- 56 C I Will Call upon the Lord (C-4; Ebm-4; Ab-4)
- 41 Db We Bring the Sacrifice
- 442 Db Blessed Assurance
- 572 Db He Hideth My Soul (into chorus of)
- 412 Db He Brought Me Out
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Isaiah 43:1-2, 4a.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer based on Psalm 23: Lord, You are our Shepherd; we have no wants. Thank You for leading us and for telling us to wait on You. In those times, we know that You restore our souls… How we need Your leadership; You help us to stay on the right path! Even through the most difficult times, we have no reason to fear, for You are with us, Your rod and staff comfort us. Blessing after blessing, You give to us. Your goodness and mercy are always enough. We are so grateful to worship You, in this place today. Amen.]
- MCII G I Worship You, Almighty God (into)
- 560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus – vs.1, ch, vs.4, ch. (G-4; Ebm-4; Absus-2; Ab-2)
- 578 Db Savior, like a Shepherd Lead Us (Db-4; Bm-4; E-4)
- A I Will Wait for You (*source below)
- Greeting (continue previous; A-4; Dm-3; G-2)
- Prayer Song – 630 C Be Still and Know
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
