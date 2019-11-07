Worship Sequence – Walking by Faith in Obedience

Worship Sequence

Prelude

445 Bb Rock of Ages (Bb-3; Ebm-3; Ab-2)

(Bb-3; Ebm-3; Ab-2) 442 Db Blessed Assurance (into)

(into) 443 Db I Know Whom I Have Believed (Db-4; Gm-3; C-2)

(Db-4; Gm-3; C-2) 437 F Trust and Obey (into)

(into) 436 F The Solid Rock

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Galatians 3:23-29.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: LORD, we are thankful today that we can say, as You have promised, that as we are born of God, we have the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith! Inhabit our praise today. We rejoice in You, Jesus, and place our faith and trust in You. Amen.]

MCII 64 G My Life Is in You, Lord (into)

(into) 435 G My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (G-4; Cm-downbeat; “We’ll walk by faith and not by sight [last 2 measures of the next selection])

(G-4; Cm-downbeat; “We’ll walk by faith and not by sight [last 2 measures of the next selection]) HG 361 Bb By Faith

Greeting (continue previous; Bb-4; Em-4; A7-4)

(continue previous; Bb-4; Em-4; A7-4) Prayer Song – 433 D My Faith Looks Up to Thee – vs. 1

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

