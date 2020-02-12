Worship Sequence – Armor of God

Worship Sequence

Prelude

276 C Rejoice, the Lord Is King (C-4; C7-4)

(C-4; C7-4) 277 F At the Name of Jesus (F-4; Em-4; A-4; D-downbeat)

(F-4; Em-4; A-4; D-downbeat) 311 D Spirit Song (Dsus-4; D-4; Gm-4; C-2)

(Dsus-4; D-4; Gm-4; C-2) 626 F Gentle Shepherd (F-4; F-downbeat)

(F-4; F-downbeat) 72 F I Exalt Thee

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 18: 1-2, 33-35, 46.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: O Mighty God, You have rescued us, delivered us from sin and death. For this, we will praise You, and sing of Your greatness. We praise You for Your steadfast love to all people. May Jesus be praised forever! Amen!]

56 C I Will Call Upon the Lord – 2X (C-4; Ebm-3; Ab-2) [see performance note]

– 2X (C-4; Ebm-3; Ab-2) [see performance note] 442 Db Blessed Assurance (Db-2; Db/C-1; Bb-1.5 “An army bold whose battle cry is “Love!” Reaching out to those in darkness.”)

(Db-2; Db/C-1; Bb-1.5 “An army bold whose battle cry is “Love!” Reaching out to those in darkness.”) HG 353 Eb O Church Arise

Greeting (Continue previous; Eb-4; Dm-4; G-4)

(Continue previous; Eb-4; Dm-4; G-4) Prayer Song – CB 41 C As the Deer – vs. 1/chorus

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

