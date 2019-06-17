Worship Sequence – Children’s Sunday

Worship Sequence

Prelude

770 F Give Thanks (F-4; Am-3; D-3)

(F-4; Am-3; D-3) 736 G Jesus Loves Even Me

Chord Sheet G Jesus Loves the Little Children (G-4; G7-4)

(G-4; G7-4) 738 C Jesus Loves Me

69 C Great Is the Lord

Welcome

Call to Worship: Our call to worship is adapted from Psalm 118, “This is the day that our God has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it! This is the world that our God has made. We will rejoice and take care of it! We are the children that our God has made! Let us worship God together!”

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.

26 Eb This Is the Day

737 Eb All Things Bright and Beautiful (Eb-3, directly into)

(Eb-3, directly into) 75 Eb This Is My Father’s World

Greeting (continue previous; Eb-4; Dm-4; G-3)

(continue previous; Eb-4; Dm-4; G-3) Prayer Song – 468 C I Have Decided

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

