Worship Sequence – Children’s Sunday
Overview
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 770 F Give Thanks (F-4; Am-3; D-3)
- 736 G Jesus Loves Even Me
- Chord Sheet G Jesus Loves the Little Children (G-4; G7-4)
- 738 C Jesus Loves Me
- 69 C Great Is the Lord
Welcome
Call to Worship: Our call to worship is adapted from Psalm 118, “This is the day that our God has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it! This is the world that our God has made. We will rejoice and take care of it! We are the children that our God has made! Let us worship God together!”
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.
- 26 Eb This Is the Day
- 737 Eb All Things Bright and Beautiful (Eb-3, directly into)
- 75 Eb This Is My Father’s World
- Greeting (continue previous; Eb-4; Dm-4; G-3)
- Prayer Song – 468 C I Have Decided
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.