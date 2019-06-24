Worship Sequence – Christ in Me, Faith, Assurance

Worship Sequence

Prelude

442 Db Blessed Assurance (Db-3; Gm-3; C-2)

(Db-3; Gm-3; C-2) 436 F The Solid Rock (F-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2)

(F-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2) 432 Ab Arise, My Soul, Arise (Ab-4; Cm-4; F-4)

(Ab-4; Cm-4; F-4) 122 Bb Majesty (Bb-4; Bb7-4; into chorus of…)

(Bb-4; Bb7-4; into chorus of…) 119 Eb I Will Praise Him

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our Call to Worship is taken from Galatians 2:19-21:

For I through the law died to the law that I might live to God. I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me. I do not set aside the grace of God; for if righteousness comes through the law, then Christ died in vain.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, we pray that out of Your glorious riches we will be strengthened in power through Your Spirit, so that Christ may dwell in our hearts through faith; and being rooted and grounded in love, we may be able to comprehend You, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses all knowledge. Lord, we ask that you fill us with the fullness of God. Today, we echo with all of creation, when we say, “To Him who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb, be blessing and honor and glory and dominion forever and ever.” In His name, Amen.]

Chorus 88 G Let There Be Glory and Honor and Praises – 2X

– 2X 435 G My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (G-2; G7-2; Intro)

(G-2; G7-2; Intro) C Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me

Greeting (Continue previous; transition into next selection)

(Continue previous; transition into next selection) Prayer Song – Chorus 41 C As the Deer

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.