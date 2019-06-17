Worship Sequence – Church, Christ as Foundation

Worship Sequence

Prelude

2 D Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty (Bb-2; Bb/C-2)

(Bb-2; Bb/C-2) 4 Bb Glorify Thy Name

35 Bb My Tribute (Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb7-3)

(Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb7-3) 36 Ab To God Be the Glory

66 Ab Thou Art Worthy

Welcome

Call to Worship: Our call to worship is a responsive reading with selected passages from Psalm 145.

Leader: I will extol you, my God and King, and bless your name forever and ever.

Congregation: Every day we will bless you and praise your name forever and ever.

L: Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and his greatness is unsearchable.

C: One generation shall commend your works to another, and shall declare your mighty acts.

L: The Lord is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.

All: The Lord is good to all, and his mercy is over all that he has made.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.

72 F I Exalt Thee (F-4; Em-2; A-1; “With His own blood…”)

(F-4; Em-2; A-1; “With His own blood…”) 668 D The Church’s One Foundation (D-4; “Here in the love…”)

(D-4; “Here in the love…”) HG 177 D/Eb In Christ Alone

Greeting (Continue previous; Eb-3; Gm-4; C-4)

(Continue previous; Eb-3; Gm-4; C-4) Praise the Lord! As we prepare our hearts for prayer, hear the Word of the Lord from Isaiah 66:12: ” He will tend his flock like a shepherd; he will gather the lambs in his arms; he will carry them in his bosom.”

Prayer Song – 626 F Gentle Shepherd

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

