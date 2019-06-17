Worship Sequence – Comfort, Hope, Peace

Worship Sequence

Prelude

582 G Hidden Peace

576 G Jesus Is All the World to Me (G-3; G7-3)

(G-3; G7-3) 577 C Jesus Is All I Need (C-6; Ebm-4; Ab-4)

(C-6; Ebm-4; Ab-4) 578 Db Savior, like a Shepherd Lead Us (Db-4; Fm-4; Bb-2)

(Db-4; Fm-4; Bb-2) 575 Eb In His Time

Welcome

Call to Worship: Our call to worship is a responsive reading taken from David’s Shepherd Psalm 23. Please join on the bold print.

Leader: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

Congregation: He makes us to lie down in green pastures. He leads us beside still waters.

L: He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

C: Even though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for you are with us; your rod and your staff, they comfort us.

L: You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.

All: Surely goodness and mercy shall follow us all the days of our lives, and we shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.

630 C Be Still and Know (directly into)

(directly into) 554 C It Is Well with My Soul (C-4; Bm-2 E-1; “to rest in You alone.”)

(C-4; Bm-2 E-1; “to rest in You alone.”) HG 67 A Still, My Soul, Be Still

Greeting

Prayer Song – 560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus – vs. 1, 3

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.