Worship Sequence – Faith In God, Be Still, Wait on the Lord

Worship Sequence

Prelude

36 Ab To God Be the Glory

432 Ab Arise, My Soul Arise (Ab-4; Cm-3; F-2)

(Ab-4; Cm-3; F-2) 445 Bb Rock of Ages (Bb-4; Dm-4; G-3)

(Bb-4; Dm-4; G-3) 30 C A Mighty Fortress Is Our God (C-4; *Asus-2; A-2)

(C-4; *Asus-2; A-2) 433 D My Faith Looks Up to Thee (D-4; Gm-3; C-2)

(D-4; Gm-3; C-2) 436 F The Solid Rock

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 46: 10-11.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, for You alone, our souls wait in silence… from You comes our salvation. Our hope is in You. We thank You for being our rock, our salvation, and fortress; we will not be shaken. Teach us to trust in You at all times. We pour out our heart before You! God, You are a refuge for us! We praise and give You glory! In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen.]

MCII 26 G Let There Be Glory and Honor and Praises

435 G My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (G-3; G/F-1; *Ebsus-2; Eb-2)

(G-3; G/F-1; *Ebsus-2; Eb-2) 596 Ab Leaning on the Everlasting Arms (Ab-4; direct key change into mm. 1-4 of HG 67)

(Ab-4; direct key change into mm. 1-4 of HG 67) HG 67 A Still, My Soul, Be Still

Greeting (Continue previous; A-4; Am-4; D-4)

(Continue previous; A-4; Am-4; D-4) Prayer Song – MCII 62 G God Will Make a Way

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

