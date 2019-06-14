Worship Sequence – Father’s Day
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- MCII 4 F He Is Exalted
- MCII 32 F Worthy of Worship (F-4; F7-2.5)
- 33 Bb How Great Thou Art (Bb-4; Bb7-3)
- 105 Eb Day by Day
- MCII 13 Bb Be Exalted, O God
Welcome
Call to Worship: may be read by pastor or another member of the congregation. This is a great place to involve children!
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.
- MCII 14 Bb Blessed Be the Lord God Almighty (big ritard; Bb-2; Bb7-1)
- 75 Eb This Is My Father’s World (Eb-3.5; into Intro)
- F He Knows My Name (directly into)
- HG 80 F How Deep the Father’s Love for Us
- Greeting
- Prayer Song – MCII 75 Eb Think About His Love
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.