Worship Sequence – Fellowship of Believers

Worship Sequence

Prelude

2 D Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty (directly into)

(directly into) 272 D Crown Him With Many Crowns (D-2; D/C-2)

(D-2; D/C-2) 4 Bb Glorify Thy Name (Bb-4; Gm-3; C-3)

(Bb-4; Gm-3; C-3) 273 F Alleluia! Sing to Jesus

149 F His Name Is Wonderful

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Philippians 2:9-11.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we come into your presence with thanksgiving! Together, we praise the name of Jesus. May He receive all of the praise, glory, and honor due His name! Amen.]

MCII 23 Bb Come Into His Presence (directly into)

(directly into) 122 Bb Majesty (Bb-4; Dsus-2; D-1)

(Bb-4; Dsus-2; D-1) 124 G All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name (Read Colossians 3:12-14 while instruments play through 747)

(Read while instruments play through 747) 747 F I Come With Joy , into 681 F The Family of God

, into 681 F Greeting (Continue previous; into)

(Continue previous; into) Prayer Song – 677 F Blest Be the Tie that Binds, vs. 1-2

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

