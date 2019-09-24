Worship Sequence – Fellowship of Believers
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 2 D Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty (directly into)
- 272 D Crown Him With Many Crowns (D-2; D/C-2)
- 4 Bb Glorify Thy Name (Bb-4; Gm-3; C-3)
- 273 F Alleluia! Sing to Jesus
- 149 F His Name Is Wonderful
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Philippians 2:9-11.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we come into your presence with thanksgiving! Together, we praise the name of Jesus. May He receive all of the praise, glory, and honor due His name! Amen.]
- MCII 23 Bb Come Into His Presence (directly into)
- 122 Bb Majesty (Bb-4; Dsus-2; D-1)
- 124 G All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name (Read Colossians 3:12-14 while instruments play through 747)
- 747 F I Come With Joy, into 681 F The Family of God
- Greeting (Continue previous; into)
- Prayer Song – 677 F Blest Be the Tie that Binds, vs. 1-2
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
