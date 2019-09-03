Worship Sequence – Forgiveness, Merciful Savior
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 224 Ab My Savior’s Love
- 223 Ab O How He Loves You and Me (Ab-3; Ab7-2)
- 218 Db Jesus Paid It All (Db-4; Asus-2; A-2)
- 246 D There Is a Redeemer (D-4; Gm-3; C-3)
- 109 F Our Great Savior
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Ephesians 2:4-7.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, Who is rich in mercy, we praise You. We give glory to Your Son, Jesus, Who is a wonderful and merciful Savior. You have forgiven us and have brought us into Your family as sons and daughters. We pray that you will accept our worship and praise, Amen.]
- MCII 31 C Wonderful Merciful Savior (C-4; directly into Intro) or (C-4; Em-4; Asus-3) *Notes
- D Amazing Grace, My Chains vs 1-3 (D-4; D7-3)
- 225 G And Can It Be – chorus, vs 3, chorus, vs. 4, chorus (G-4; G7 downbeat)
- MCII 69 C There Is a Savior – 2X
- Greeting (Continue previous; C-3; C7-3; Intro)
- Prayer Song – F I Come to the Cross
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
New Sequence Notification
Sign-up to receive an email when new worship sequences are available. No spam, we promise!