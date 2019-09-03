Worship Sequence – Forgiveness, Merciful Savior

Worship Sequence

Prelude

224 Ab My Savior’s Love

223 Ab O How He Loves You and Me (Ab-3; Ab7-2)

(Ab-3; Ab7-2) 218 Db Jesus Paid It All (Db-4; Asus-2; A-2)

(Db-4; Asus-2; A-2) 246 D There Is a Redeemer (D-4; Gm-3; C-3)

(D-4; Gm-3; C-3) 109 F Our Great Savior

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Ephesians 2:4-7.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, Who is rich in mercy, we praise You. We give glory to Your Son, Jesus, Who is a wonderful and merciful Savior. You have forgiven us and have brought us into Your family as sons and daughters. We pray that you will accept our worship and praise, Amen.]

MCII 31 C Wonderful Merciful Savior (C-4; directly into Intro) or (C-4; Em-4; Asus-3) *Notes

(C-4; directly into Intro) or (C-4; Em-4; Asus-3) *Notes D Amazing Grace, My Chains vs 1-3 (D-4; D7-3)

vs 1-3 (D-4; D7-3) 225 G And Can It Be – chorus, vs 3, chorus, vs. 4, chorus (G-4; G7 downbeat)

– chorus, vs 3, chorus, vs. 4, chorus (G-4; G7 downbeat) MCII 69 C There Is a Savior – 2X

– 2X Greeting (Continue previous; C-3; C7-3; Intro)

(Continue previous; C-3; C7-3; Intro) Prayer Song – F I Come to the Cross

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

