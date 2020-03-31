Worship Sequence – God Is Our Refuge and Help

Worship Sequence

Prelude

107 Bb God Will Take Care of You

108 Bb All That Thrills My Soul (Bb-4; Dm-4; G7-3)

(Bb-4; Dm-4; G7-3) 95 C O God, Our Help in Ages Past

103 C His Eye Is on the Sparrow (C-6; Ebm-3; Ab-2)

(C-6; Ebm-3; Ab-2) 92 Db God Leads Us Along

Welcome and Call to Worship:Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 121.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we choose not to fear, for You have redeemed us; You have summoned us by name; we are Yours. When we pass through the waters, we know that You will be with us; and when we pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over us. When we walk through the fire, we will not be burned; You are our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. We will not fear, though the earth gives way and the mountains fall. The Lord Almighty is with us. You have told us that in this world we would have trouble, but You also said, that You told us these things so that, in You, we might have peace. We will not lose heart, for we know that You have overcome the world. Our peace, our hope, and our help come from You. And everyone said, “Amen.”]

310 Eb Where the Spirit of the Lord Is – 2X

– 2X 75 Eb This Is My Father’s World – vs. 1, 3

– vs. 1, 3 105 Eb Day by Day In preparation for prayer, let’s sing this chorus together.

In preparation for prayer, let’s sing this chorus together. 634 Eb All Your Anxiety – chorus only 2X

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for a continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.