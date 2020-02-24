Worship Sequence – God Speaks
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 584 Eb Abide in Me
- 586 Eb In Heavenly Love Abiding (Eb-4; Am-3; D-2)
- 600 G I Need Thee Every Hour (G-4; Em-2; A-2)
- 433 D My Faith Looks up to Thee (D-3; directly into)
- 435 G My Faith Has Found a Resting Place
Welcome and Call to Worship:Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 119:97, 105, 114.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we come into Your presence with worship and adoration. We thank You for sending Jesus, Your Word made flesh. We thank You, Jesus, that You lived among us, know our frame, and continue to speak to the Father on our behalf. Thank you for sending Your Spirit to live within us; we know that He speaks Your words and guides us into all truth. Open our eyes and ears to hear Your words today, In Jesus name, Amen.]
- 113 Eb We Have Come Into His House
- Eb/F/G Thy Word – 2X each key (directly into)
- 473 G I Am Thine, O Lord (G-4; directly into “Speak, O Lord, and fulfill in us all Your purposes for Your glory.”)
- HG 368 C Speak, O Lord
- Greeting (Continue; C-4; Fm-3; Bb-3)
- Prayer Song – 459 Eb Open Our Eyes
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
New Sequence Notification
Sign-up to receive an email when new worship sequences are available. No spam, we promise!