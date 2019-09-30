Worship Sequence – God’s Guidance and Care

Worship Sequence

Prelude

560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus (G-4; G7-4)

(G-4; G7-4) 583 C Thou Wilt Keep Him in Perfect Peace

554 C It Is Well with My Soul (C-4; Ebm-4; Ab-4)

(C-4; Ebm-4; Ab-4) 578 Db Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us

572 Db He Hideth My Soul

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 23.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, we rest on Your promise, that You will guide us always, that You will satisfy our needs in difficult places. Thank you that you are enough and that Your strength is perfect in our weakness. Show us Your ways and teach us your paths. We pray that you will guide us and lead us into all truth. Our hope rests in You, O God of our Salvation. Amen.]

56 C I Will Call upon the Lord (as written; directly into)

(as written; directly into) 630 C Be Still and Know (C-4; Am-2; D-2)

(C-4; Am-2; D-2) 96 G Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah – vs. 1-2 (G-4; Em-3.5; “to rest in You alone, to rest in You alone.”)

– vs. 1-2 (G-4; Em-3.5; “to rest in You alone, to rest in You alone.”) HG 67 A Still, My Soul, Be Still

Greeting (Continue previous; A-4; Gm-4; C-4)

(Continue previous; A-4; Gm-4; C-4) Prayer Song – 626 F Gentle Shepherd, into 489 F Where He Leads Me – chorus only

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

