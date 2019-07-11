Worship Sequence – Jesus, Our Great Savior

Worship Sequence

Prelude

246 D There Is a Redeemer (D-3; D7-3)

(D-3; D7-3) 84 G Grace Greater than Our Sin

85 G Amazing Grace (G-3; Bbm-3; Eb-3)

(G-3; Bbm-3; Eb-3) 223 Ab O How He Loves You and Me

224 Ab My Savior’s Love (Ab-4; F-4)

(Ab-4; F-4) 122 Bb Majesty

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 36:

Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the heavens, your faithfulness to the clouds. Your righteousness is like the mountains of God; your judgments are like the great deep; man and beast you save, O Lord. How precious is your steadfast love, O God!

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Incline your ear, O Lord, for we are poor and needy. You, O Lord, are good and forgiving, abounding in steadfast love to all who call upon you. Teach us your way, that we may walk in your truth; unite our hearts to fear your name. We give thanks to you, with our whole hearts, and glorify your name forever. Amen.]

131 G Alleluia – vs. 1, 2, 4 (directly into)

– vs. 1, 2, 4 (directly into) 225 G And Can It Be? (G-4; Dm-3; G7-3)

(G-4; Dm-3; G7-3) MCII 31 C Wonderful Merciful Savior

Greeting (Continue previous selection; C-4; G7-downbeat)

(Continue previous selection; C-4; G7-downbeat) Prayer Song – MCII 69 C There Is a Savior

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.