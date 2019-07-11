Worship Sequence – Justifying Grace, Testimony, Changed by Grace

Prelude

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 107:

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.

Let the redeemed of the Lord tell their story…

Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle.

They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away.

Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress.

He brought them out of darkness and broke away their chains.

Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.