Worship Sequence – Living a Holy Life, Holiness
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- MCII 6 C When I Look into Your Holiness (C-4; C7-4)
- MCII 90 F O I Want to Know You
- 455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be (F-4; Am-4; D-2.5)
- 467 G Higher Ground (G-3; G/F-3)
- 459 Eb Open Our Eyes
- 460 Eb Be Thou My Vision
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from I Peter 1:13-15.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: O God, you are our God; earnestly we seek you; our souls thirst for you; our flesh faints for you…We have looked upon you in the sanctuary, beholding your power and glory. Your steadfast love is better than life. We will bless you as long as we live; in your name we will lift up our hands. Accept the offering of our praise. In Jesus’ name, Amen.]
- MCII 34 F Step By Step (Reading; F-4; Dsus-2; D-1; begin following selection during reading)
- 473 G I Am Thine, O Lord (G-4; Fm-2; Bb-2; “Give me passion for Your purity; Holy Spirit, breathe new life in me.”)
- HG 318 Eb Holy Spirit, Living Breath of God (directly into)
- 302 Eb Breathe On Me Breath of God – vs. 1, 3
- Greeting (Continue previous)
- Prayer Song – MCII 86 Eb Sanctuary
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
New Sequence Notification
Sign-up to receive an email when new worship sequences are available. No spam, we promise!