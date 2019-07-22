Worship Sequence – Living a Holy Life, Holiness

Worship Sequence

Prelude

MCII 6 C When I Look into Your Holiness (C-4; C7-4)

(C-4; C7-4) MCII 90 F O I Want to Know You

455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be (F-4; Am-4; D-2.5)

(F-4; Am-4; D-2.5) 467 G Higher Ground (G-3; G/F-3)

(G-3; G/F-3) 459 Eb Open Our Eyes

460 Eb Be Thou My Vision

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from I Peter 1:13-15.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: O God, you are our God; earnestly we seek you; our souls thirst for you; our flesh faints for you…We have looked upon you in the sanctuary, beholding your power and glory. Your steadfast love is better than life. We will bless you as long as we live; in your name we will lift up our hands. Accept the offering of our praise. In Jesus’ name, Amen.]

MCII 34 F Step By Step (Reading; F-4; Dsus-2; D-1; begin following selection during reading)

(Reading; F-4; Dsus-2; D-1; begin following selection during reading) 473 G I Am Thine, O Lord (G-4; Fm-2; Bb-2; “Give me passion for Your purity; Holy Spirit, breathe new life in me.”)

(G-4; Fm-2; Bb-2; “Give me passion for Your purity; Holy Spirit, breathe new life in me.”) HG 318 Eb Holy Spirit, Living Breath of God (directly into)

(directly into) 302 Eb Breathe On Me Breath of God – vs. 1, 3

– vs. 1, 3 Greeting (Continue previous)

(Continue previous) Prayer Song – MCII 86 Eb Sanctuary

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

