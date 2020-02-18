Worship Sequence – Love Not the World
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 456 Db I’d Rather Have Jesus (Db-4; Bb-4)
- 457 Eb Lord, Be Glorified
- 459 Eb Open Our Eyes
- 460 Eb Be Thou My Vision (Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4)
- 455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be Consecrated
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 73:23-26.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, it is good to be near You. You, Sovereign Lord are our refuge. We count it all joy to follow You and to bear the cross and marks of Jesus. May we honor You in our worship today. Amen.]
- MCII 26 G Let There Be Glory and Honor and Praises [*performance note]
- 471 G Jesus, I My Cross Have Taken (G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”)
- HG 98 D My Worth Is Not in What I Own
- Greeting (Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3)
- Prayer Song – 208 Db I Want to Be Like Jesus – vs. 1 and 4
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.
