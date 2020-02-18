Worship Sequence – Love Not the World

Worship Sequence

Prelude

456 Db I’d Rather Have Jesus (Db-4; Bb-4)

(Db-4; Bb-4) 457 Eb Lord, Be Glorified

459 Eb Open Our Eyes

460 Eb Be Thou My Vision (Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4)

(Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4) 455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be Consecrated

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 73:23-26.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Father, it is good to be near You. You, Sovereign Lord are our refuge. We count it all joy to follow You and to bear the cross and marks of Jesus. May we honor You in our worship today. Amen.]

MCII 26 G Let There Be Glory and Honor and Praises [*performance note]

[*performance note] 471 G Jesus, I My Cross Have Taken (G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”)

(G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”) HG 98 D My Worth Is Not in What I Own

Greeting (Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3)

(Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3) Prayer Song – 208 Db I Want to Be Like Jesus – vs. 1 and 4

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

