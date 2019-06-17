Worship Sequence – Memorial Day, Independence Day, Patriotic

Overview

Worship Sequence

Prelude

  • 30 C A Mighty Fortress Is Our God
  • 47 C The Lord Jehovah Reigns
  • 754 C God of the Ages (C-6; C7-6)
  • 757 F My Country, ‘Tis of Thee (F-3; A-3; D-2)
  • 64 G O Worship the King

Welcome

Call to Worship: 627 Bb If My People Will Pray – vocal or instrumental solo

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.

  • 758 Eb God of Our Fathers (directly into)
  • 726 Eb Find Us Faithful
  • Greeting (continue previous)
  • Prayer Chorus – Repeat 727 Eb Find Us Faithful or Heal Our Land (attached)

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

