Worship Sequence – Memorial Day, Independence Day, Patriotic
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 30 C A Mighty Fortress Is Our God
- 47 C The Lord Jehovah Reigns
- 754 C God of the Ages (C-6; C7-6)
- 757 F My Country, ‘Tis of Thee (F-3; A-3; D-2)
- 64 G O Worship the King
Welcome
Call to Worship: 627 Bb If My People Will Pray – vocal or instrumental solo
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.
- 758 Eb God of Our Fathers (directly into)
- 726 Eb Find Us Faithful
- Greeting (continue previous)
- Prayer Chorus – Repeat 727 Eb Find Us Faithful or Heal Our Land (attached)
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
- Chord Sheet – Heal Our Land (Chorus)
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.