Worship Sequence – Memorial Day, Independence Day, Patriotic

Worship Sequence

Prelude

30 C A Mighty Fortress Is Our God

47 C The Lord Jehovah Reigns

754 C God of the Ages (C-6; C7-6)

(C-6; C7-6) 757 F My Country, ‘Tis of Thee (F-3; A-3; D-2)

(F-3; A-3; D-2) 64 G O Worship the King

Welcome

Call to Worship: 627 Bb If My People Will Pray – vocal or instrumental solo

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.

758 Eb God of Our Fathers (directly into)

(directly into) 726 Eb Find Us Faithful

Greeting (continue previous)

(continue previous) Prayer Chorus – Repeat 727 Eb Find Us Faithful or Heal Our Land (attached)

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

