Worship Sequence – Obedience
Overview
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 481 Eb Where He Leads I’ll Follow
- 469 Eb I Will Serve Thee
- 496 F Living for Jesus (F-4; Dsus-2; D-2)
- 494 G Follow On (G-4; G7-2.5)
- 468 C I Have Decided to Follow Jesus
- 482 C I Give All to You
Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from II John 2:6 and also, from Luke 11:28.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: O God, we pray that you will help us to love the Lord our God and to keep Your commandments always. Through Jesus Christ, we gratefully join into your covenant with the children of Israel and accept your promise that when we obey You fully and keep Your covenant, that we will be Your treasured possession, a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. Help us, Father, to be quick to obey. In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen.]
- Eb Obedience
- 466 Eb Yes, Lord, Yes (Eb-4; Gm-3; C7-2)
- 437 F Trust and Obey (F-4; Dsus-2; D-2)
- 560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus – vs. 1, Chorus
- Greeting (Continue; G-4; G7-4)
- Prayer Song – HG 368 C Speak, O Lord
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
