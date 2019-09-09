Worship Sequence – Our Call to Faithfulness

Worship Sequence

Prelude

MCII 4 F He Is Exalted

MCII 32 F Worthy of Worship (F-4; F7-2.5)

(F-4; F7-2.5) 33 Bb How Great Thou Art (Bb-4; Bb7-3)

(Bb-4; Bb7-3) 105 Eb Day by Day

469 Eb I Will Serve Thee

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from I Corinthians 4:1-2 and Philippians 1:6.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, we pray that You will increase our love, so that it may abound more and more, with knowledge and all discernment. We ask that You fill us with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God. Amen.]

MCII 14 Bb Blessed Be the Lord God Almighty – chorus, verse, chorus (directly into)

– chorus, verse, chorus (directly into) MCII 13 Bb Be Exalted, O God (Bb-2; Bb7-1 into “An army bold whose battle cry is ‘Love!’ Reaching out to those in darkness”)

(Bb-2; Bb7-1 into “An army bold whose battle cry is ‘Love!’ Reaching out to those in darkness”) HG 353 Eb O Church, Arise (directly into) *see note

(directly into) *see note 726 Eb Find Us Faithful

Greeting (Continue previous; C-3; C7-3; Intro)

(Continue previous; C-3; C7-3; Intro) Prayer Song – MCII 74 G He Who Began a Good Work in You

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

