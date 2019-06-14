Worship Sequence – Sufficiency of Christ

Overview

Worship Sequence

Prelude

  • 4 Glorify Thy Name
  • 268 Our God Reigns
  • 258 Christ Arose

Welcome

Call to Worship: Hebrews 10:19-23 may be read by pastor or another member of the congregation. This is a great place to involve children!

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.

  • 436 The Solid Rock (F-2, C/D-1, D-2)
  • 435 My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (direct to Eb In Christ Alone, play softly behind scripture reading. After it finishes give brief intro for worship leader)
  • Scripture Reading
  • In Christ Alone

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

