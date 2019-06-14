Worship Sequence – Sufficiency of Christ
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 4 Glorify Thy Name
- 268 Our God Reigns
- 258 Christ Arose
Welcome
Call to Worship: Hebrews 10:19-23 may be read by pastor or another member of the congregation. This is a great place to involve children!
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.
- 436 The Solid Rock (F-2, C/D-1, D-2)
- 435 My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (direct to Eb In Christ Alone, play softly behind scripture reading. After it finishes give brief intro for worship leader)
- Scripture Reading
- In Christ Alone
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Downloads
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
- Chord Sheet – In Christ Alone
- Scripture Reading
David Hartkopf (BA Music Education, MM Trumpet Performance) has been employed at God’s Bible School and College since the fall of 2009 as the band director and professor of trumpet. In 2018 David also accepted the role of Dean of Undergraduate Studies.
David also serves as a worship leader on campus and in local churches and currently serves as pastor of a local church in Cincinnati. However, David’s greatest joy and passion above music and teachable students is following Christ and being a husband and a dad.