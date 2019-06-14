Worship Sequence – Sufficiency of Christ

Worship Sequence

Prelude

4 Glorify Thy Name

268 Our God Reigns

258 Christ Arose

Welcome

Call to Worship: Hebrews 10:19-23 may be read by pastor or another member of the congregation. This is a great place to involve children!

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing first hymn quietly in the background.

436 The Solid Rock (F-2, C/D-1, D-2)

(F-2, C/D-1, D-2) 435 My Faith Has Found a Resting Place (direct to Eb In Christ Alone, play softly behind scripture reading. After it finishes give brief intro for worship leader)

(direct to Eb In Christ Alone, play softly behind scripture reading. After it finishes give brief intro for worship leader) Scripture Reading

In Christ Alone

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.