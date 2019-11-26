Worship Sequence – Thanksgiving

Worship Sequence

Prelude

51 Db Come Thou Fount (Db-4; Em-4; A-2)

(Db-4; Em-4; A-2) 25 D I Will Enter His Gates

246 D There Is a Redeemer – chorus only (D-4; Gm-4; C-4)

– chorus only (D-4; Gm-4; C-4) 765 F Come, Ye Thankful People, Come

766 F Now Thank We All Our God (F-4; Dsus-2; D-2)

(F-4; Dsus-2; D-2) 776 G For the Beauty of the Earth

Welcome and Call to Worship:Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 100. (Consider using this passage as a responsive reading.)

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: This morning, Lord, we want everything to be for your glory. We want our thoughts, our words, our songs, our church, our resources, our time, our lives: all to be for you. Everything ours is yours, and we come together to declare this to be so, in this week of thanksgiving. Bless our time together with your holy presence, Amen.]

MCII 23 Bb Come Into His Presence (Bb-4; Bb-2)

(Bb-4; Bb-2) Bb Worthy Is the Lamb (*see Sources in PDF)

(*see Sources in PDF) 35 Bb My Tribute (Bb-4; Gm-2; C7-1)

(Bb-4; Gm-2; C7-1) 770 F Give Thanks

Greeting (continue previous; F-4; Fm-4; Bb-4)

(continue previous; F-4; Fm-4; Bb-4) Prayer Song – 50 Eb God Is So Good

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.