Worship Sequence – The Goodness of God

Worship Sequence

Prelude

33 Bb How Great Thou Art

35 Bb My Tribute (Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2)

(Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-2) 36 Ab To God Be the Glory (Ab-3; Ab7-2)

(Ab-3; Ab7-2) 51 Db Come Thou Fount (Db-3; Db/C-1; Bbsus-2; Bb-2)

(Db-3; Db/C-1; Bbsus-2; Bb-2) 27 Eb Bless His Holy Name

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 145:1-9. [Consider using the chapter as a responsive reading.]

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, we rejoice with the psalmist that the earth is full of the goodness of the Lord. You, Father, are good and Your mercy is everlasting. We know that every good gift comes from Your hand, and together we thank you for the lavish gifts You poor out upon us all. May we taste and see that the Lord is good and be blessed as we trust in You. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow us all our days, and we will dwell in Your house, forever. Amen.]

48 Db I Will Sing of the Mercies (Db-3; Db/Cb-1; Asus-2; A-2)

(Db-3; Db/Cb-1; Asus-2; A-2) 44 D Great Is Thy Faithfulness (D-4.5)

(D-4.5) D It’s Good to Remember (D-3; D/C-1; Bbsus-2; Bb-2)

(D-3; D/C-1; Bbsus-2; Bb-2) 50 Eb God Is So Good – vs. 1, 3, 4 (Eb-2; directly into)

– vs. 1, 3, 4 (Eb-2; directly into) MCII 75 Eb Think About His Love (Eb-4; 4 measure intro)

(Eb-4; 4 measure intro) C The Goodness of Jesus

Greeting (Continue previous; C-4; Am-2; D-2 )

(Continue previous; ) Prayer Song – 324 G Come, Everyone Who Is Thirsty – vs. 1/chorus

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

