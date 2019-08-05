Worship Sequence – Worship, Praise

Worship Sequence

Prelude

64 G O Worship the King (G-3; G7-3)

(G-3; G7-3) 69 C Great Is the Lord

71 C How Majestic Is Your Name (hold C, directly into)

(hold C, directly into) 72 F I Exalt Thee

MCII F He Is Exalted (F-4; Bbm-3; Eb-3)

(F-4; Bbm-3; Eb-3) 66 Ab Thou Art Worthy

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship is taken from Psalm 103:1-5, 8, 10-12 (Consider using this scripture as a responsive reading).

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Our Father, we thank you for showing compassion upon us, Your children. We humble ourselves before You, recognizing that You know our frame and remember that we are dust. But in our weakness, we boast, as Christ is made strong in our lives and in our testimony. We bless Your holy name and pray that Your throne will be established and that Your kingdom will rule and be exalted above all. Reign in our hearts today. In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen.]

F 10,000 Reasons (F-4; directly into intro)

(F-4; directly into intro) G I Give You My Heart – 2X ( G-2; G/F-2; into chorus of)

– 2X ( G-2; G/F-2; into chorus of) 119 Eb I Will Praise Him – ch, vs. 2, ch, vs. 4, ch

– ch, vs. 2, ch, vs. 4, ch 113 Eb We Have Come into His House – vs. 3

– vs. 3 119 Eb I Will Praise Him – vs. 5, ch

– vs. 5, ch Greeting (Continue previous, Eb-4; Gm-3; C-3)

(Continue previous, Eb-4; Gm-3; C-3) Prayer Song – 327 F Turn Your Eyes upon Jesus – chorus only

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.