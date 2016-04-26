Join us for Fall 2017

Take your educational experience to the next level and join us for the Fall 2017 semester. See our tuition prices or use our custom tuition calculator for even more accuracy.

Online degrees

We offer online 2 & 4 year undergraduate and Masters degrees.

Tuition, costs & aid

Find the general costs of college, your specific costs and how financial aid works.

Join us for Fall 2017

Take your educational experience to the next level and join us for the Fall 2017 semester. See our tuition prices or use our custom tuition calculator for even more accuracy.

Online degrees

We offer online 2 & 4 year undergraduate and Masters degrees.

Tuition, costs & aid

Find the general costs of college, your specific costs and how financial aid works.

Follow our music groups
The GBS Ministry Library
Michael R. Avery - Scholarship for Leaders

Ranked #1

Our tuition is affordable, ranking #1 in the nation* among schools with both regional and ABHE accreditation.

You can afford it

Don’t pay full price – calculate your cost – then get financial aid to help with the rest.

Less debt is better

Find out how and why we keep our costs down so you can focus on the things that matter.

Transformation Stories – "Darnell's Story"

The time I spent at GBS was a period of intense and painful transformation. But the pain now lives in the shadow of a much greater joy.

Darnell Wilson

church planter

#GBSC – Friends Myth

God used my experience at GBSC to transform my life, through the shaping of quality friendships and investment of caring mentors.

Lucas Ryder

class of 2011

Online Degrees

For adults who wish to pursue their college education from their own computer.

Campus Degrees

Where Biblical and intentional meet. Welcome home. Welcome to GBS.

Masters Degrees

For working adults who wish to pursue an advanced degree from their own computer.

Schedule visit
Apply now
Schedule visit
Apply now
Request info
About Us

Contact Us
Schedule a Visit
Careers
Employee Portal

News & Events

News & Events
Music Tours
Revivalist
Presidential Transition

Disclosures

School Stats
Consumer Info
Title IX
Privacy Policy

(513) 721-7944

GBSC Logo

Pin It on Pinterest

Navigate