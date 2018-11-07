A Blessed Hope

“…Waiting for our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” —Titus 2:13 ESV

It was 1967. She was a young wife whose husband was serving his country overseas. She was grateful he hadn’t been sent to Vietnam, but Europe was still very far away.

Each day she checked the mail for his letters and every night wrote back to the man she loved. He had told her she could join him as soon as everything was ready, and from that moment, the journey to him had become her focal point.

She turned down the promotion at work. She cut her food budget to buy the coat she knew he would love seeing on her. And on the day she left for the Cincinnati airport, her sheer excitement eclipsed her fear of flying.

As Ruthie boarded the aircraft, she thought,

“Even if the plane goes down, George will know I’m on my way.”

In Frankfurt, Germany, the young man in the uniform of the U.S. Army paced the arrivals area. He had been there for hours. There was no way he would be late for this meeting! The love of his life was coming to join him!

The long months of separation would soon be over for my parents. Anticipation would give way to reality.

As Christ-followers, we too long for the day when we will see the One who loves us more than anyone else, the One who has gone to prepare a place for us.

We yearn for the blessed hope of His glorious appearing when all will finally be put right. As we wait, let us live in anticipation, preparing ourselves for His return, ready to welcome Him at any moment.