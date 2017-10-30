A Storehouse of Goodness

“How great is Your goodness, which You have stored up for those who fear You… for those who take refuge in You.” Psalm 31:19 NASB

It must be the stories I heard as a child, the ones about the farmers who worked so hard during the harvest, the communities that came together to gather the crops before the first hard freeze, and the feasts that happened afterward, that conjure up my mental images of the bounty associated with harvest time.

I can almost smell the dusty barns bulging to the brim with the hard earned produce of the fruitful fields. Visions of cornucopias spilling onto tables laden with mouthwatering morsels dance in my head. Harvest means plenty, and it also means that food will be stored away for the barren days of winter ahead. In days of want there will be a supply.

After pouring out his woes to God in Psalm 31, David does an important thing. He reminds himself of who is hearing his prayer. He remembers that the God to whom he is baring his soul is good.

In fact, he says, God’s goodness is so vast that He stores it up for His children—an endless supply for those who trust Him and acknowledge Him as Lord. He will never run out of goodness. Like the proverbial overflowing barns from a bountiful harvest, the storehouse of God’s goodness promises sustenance in times of need.

In cold days of trouble, the reserves will never dwindle. Through winds of adversity, the stores will stay secure.

So feast on His goodness, my friends. His storehouse is full!