Laughing at Jesus

“Now they were all weeping and lamenting for her; but He said, ‘Stop weeping, for she has not died, but is asleep.’ And they began laughing at Him, knowing that she had died.” —Luke 8:52-53 NASB

I love the story of the daughter of Jairus. Jesus travels to the home of a dying child at the request of a worried father. When He finally arrives at the house, Jesus is met by mourners grieving the child’s death, and He makes a startling statement.

“Stop crying! She’s only sleeping.”

The mourners stop their weeping, but only to laugh in disbelief at this ridiculous man who would say something so foolish. Of course she is dead. It has been confirmed. And everyone knows that once you’re dead, you’re dead. But what those mourners did not know was that they were laughing at the “Resurrection and the Life” (John 11:25). They were scoffing at the God-man who would turn death on its head and bring the grave into subjection.

In a moment of introspection, I wonder how many times I have “laughed at Jesus”; how many times I have refused to believe His promises because they seemed counterintuitive; how many times I have allowed what I “know” to be true to keep me from reaching out to believe God for impossible things. Am I talking about vending machine religion? Absolutely not. Am I advocating for wild-eyed signs and wonders? No! But I am asking myself if I actually trust God or if I just say I do.

What about you? Have you “laughed at Jesus” about something He has promised you? Or do you believe He is Who He says He is and will do what He says He will do?