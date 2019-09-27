The High Cost of Unfaithfulness

Numbers 14:33 NASB

“Your sons shall be shepherds for forty years in the wilderness, and they will suffer for your unfaithfulness, until your corpses lie in the wilderness.” —Numbers 14:33 NASB

The Israelites were at the border of Canaan, the land God had promised them. Twelve men went to spy out the territory. They returned bearing luscious fruit, tales of giants…and recommendations to turn and run!

The protests of Caleb and Joshua were overwhelmed by the weeping crowd who began looking for a leader to take them back to Egypt.

Their disobedience would prove costly, not only for them selves, but also for their children. Forty long years they would wander. Forty years they would crisscross the wilderness. Forty years their children would suffer for their unfaithfulness.

Paul says in Galatians that we will bear the fruit of faithfulness as the Spirit works within us (5:22). We will be people who can be counted on, whatever the circumstances. Why does this matter? One reason is that unfaithfulness is costly.

If you follow your fickle heart, you will not be the only one to suffer. You do not exist in a vacuum.

How many young lives have been scarred forever by parents who chose not to honor their commitments, to God and/or each other? How many Millennials have abandoned the church because they saw their elders operating out of fear instead of faith?

Please hear me. That cost is too great! Your faithfulness matters!

Younger generations are watching, waiting, and destined to reap the fruit of the choices you make. Choose wisely.