Worship Sequence – Commitment, Consecration, Surrender

Worship Sequence

Prelude

456 Db I’d Rather Have Jesus (Db-4; Bb-4)

(Db-4; Bb-4) 457 Eb Lord, Be Glorified

459 Eb Open Our Eyes

460 Eb Be Thou My Vision (Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4)

(Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4) 455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be Consecrated

Welcome

Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 73.

I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.

482 C I Give All to You (C-4; Am-2; D-2; play through during reading)

(C-4; Am-2; D-2; play through during reading) 471 G Jesus, I My Cross Have Taken (G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”)

(G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”) HG 98 D My Worth Is Not in What I Own

Greeting (Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3)

(Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3) Prayer Song: 208 Db I Want to Be Like Jesus – vs. 1/4 only

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

