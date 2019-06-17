Worship Sequence – Commitment, Consecration, Surrender
Overview
To understand why we create corporate worship sequences for the community read this article by David Hartkopf.
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 456 Db I’d Rather Have Jesus (Db-4; Bb-4)
- 457 Eb Lord, Be Glorified
- 459 Eb Open Our Eyes
- 460 Eb Be Thou My Vision (Eb-4; Gm-4; C-4)
- 455 F Take My Life, and Let It Be Consecrated
Welcome
Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Psalm 73.
I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.
- 482 C I Give All to You (C-4; Am-2; D-2; play through during reading)
- 471 G Jesus, I My Cross Have Taken (G-2: “I will trust in Him no longer, my soul is satisfied in Him alone”)
- HG 98 D My Worth Is Not in What I Own
- Greeting (Continue; D-4; Ebm-3; Ab-3)
- Prayer Song: 208 Db I Want to Be Like Jesus – vs. 1/4 only
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
Download this worship sequence as a PDF.
- Optional Call to Worship, Prayer, and historical reading for Jesus, I My Cross Have Taken (Suggestion: worship minister reads while instruments play through the selection)
Jana has worked at God’s Bible School & College since 2009. She chairs the Division of Music and teaches courses in applied piano, piano pedagogy, piano literature, music theory, and philosophy of music.
Jana, along with her husband, Nicolae (Nick) Pop, lead worship at a local Cincinnati church.