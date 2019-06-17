Worship Sequence – Consecration, Christ’s Leadership, Discipleship, Peace
Overview
Worship Sequence
Prelude
- 576 G Jesus Is All the World to Me (Eb-4; C7-4)
- 582 G Hidden Peace (G-4; G7-4)
- 583 C Thou Wilt Keep Him in Perfect Peace (C-4; Ebm-4; Ab-4)
- 578 Db Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us
- 572 Db He Hideth My Soul
Welcome
Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is found in Isaiah 58, verse 11:
“The LORD will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.
Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background.
- 468 C I Have Decided to Follow Jesus – vs. 1-3 (into)
- C As the Deer (directly into introduction)
- C Cornerstone [see performance note]
- Greeting (continue previous; C-4; Am-4; D-4)
- Prayer Song – 560 G ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust – vs 1, 4
Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.
Sermon
