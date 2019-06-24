Worship Sequence – The Enjoyment of God

Worship Sequence

Prelude

69 C Great Is the Lord

71 C How Majestic Is Your Name (C pedal; directly into)

(C pedal; directly into) 72 F I Exalt Thee (F-4; Bbm-3; Eb-3)

(F-4; Bbm-3; Eb-3) 66 Ab T hou Art Worthy

36 Ab To God Be the Glory (Ab-6; Em-3; A-3)

(Ab-6; Em-3; A-3) 44 D Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Welcome and Call to Worship: Our call to worship today is taken from Ephesians 2:

And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world… But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ—by grace you have been saved—and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the coming ages he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.

Invocation Prayer: Typically pastor or worship leader prays here. Musicians can begin playing the first hymn quietly in the background. [Optional Prayer: Your love, O Lord, reaches to the heavens, Your faithfulness to the skies! How priceless is your unfailing love! We give thanks to You with our whole hearts and glorify your name forever. Amen.]

4 Bb Glorify Thy Name

Bb Be Exalted – 1X (into)

– 1X (into) 79 Bb The Wonder of It All – chorus only 2X

– chorus only 2X Reading (37) – The Enjoyment of God (Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-4; begin 507)

(Bb-4; Bbm-4; Eb-4; begin 507) 507 Ab Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

Greeting (Continue; Ab-4; Cm-4; F-4)

(Continue; Ab-4; Cm-4; F-4) Prayer Song – 298 Bb Spirit of God, Descend – vs. 1, 2, 4

Prayer: This is the main pastoral prayer for the service. Musicians may continue playing the last song softly behind prayer for the continued worshipful atmosphere.

Sermon

Downloads

Download this worship sequence as a PDF.